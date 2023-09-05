HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State-level roller skating championships in Kalaburagi from Friday

September 05, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi District Roller Skating Association will organise a State-level third ranking roller skating championship in Kalaburagi from Friday.

Member of Legislative Council Shashil G. Namoshi, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, said that skaters from 19 districts will participate in the three-day competition to be held in Kapnoor Industrial Area (Phase III), on the outskirts of the city.

District president of Roller Skating Association Vikram Darshnapur said that six age groups ranging from Under 5 to Under 17 will participate in the event.

Each group of participants from U-5, U-9, U-11, U-14 and U-17 and above 17 will have competitions. Winners in these competitions will get an entry to the fourth ranking roller skating championship to be held in Mysuru.

The winners in each category will be awarded with a cash prize of ₹10,000 for the first position, ₹7,500 for the second position and ₹5,000 for the third position.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.