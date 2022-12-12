State-level Pratibha Karanji to be held in Shivamogga

December 12, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Hassan

The three-day State-level Prathibha Karanji and Kalotsava will be held in Shivamogga from January 7, 2023, said Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, the DC said the students who won in the district-level competitions will take part in the State-level event. There would be 1,375 students, selected for 23 individual events and three group events. The programme will be inaugurated on January 7 at Kuvempu Ranga Mandira. The competitions would be held on DVS College campus.

The DC said more than 150 judges from different districts would take part. As many as 19 committees had been constituted to make arrangements for the event. The winners in the events would get cash prizes of ₹6,000, ₹4,000 and ₹2,000, besides a memento and certificate. The administration has made arrangements for the students’ stay at 13 different locations in the city.

Minister for School Education and Literacy B.C. Nagesh, legislators and senior officers will take part in the inaugural ceremony, he said.

Shivamogga ZP CEO M.D. Prakash, DDPI C.R. Parameshwarappa and others were present at the press conference.