State-level Pratibha Karanji inaugurated in Shivamogga

January 08, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day State-level Prathibha Karanji and Kalotsava was inaugurated in Shivamogga on Saturday. More than 1,370 schoolchildren from 32 educational districts are taking part in competitions as part of the event. They are taking part in 23 individual events and three group events.

Minister for School Education and Literarcy B.C. Nagesh inaugurated the event. In his address, the Minister said the event would be an occasion for students to exhibit their talent. Children should make use of the platform and with that, retain traditional art forms of the land, he said.

Former Minister and MLA K.S. Eshwarappa, who presided over the programme, said he was happy it was being held in Shivamogga. Those who win would get an opportunity to represent the state at the national level, he said.

MLC D.S. Arun, Commissioner of Public Instructions R. Vishal, president of Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association C.S. Shadakshari and others were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Besides children from different parts of the State, hundreds of teachers are participating in the event.

