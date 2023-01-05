ADVERTISEMENT

State-level Pratibha Karanji in Shivamogga

January 05, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani has instructed the officers to make proper arrangements for the successful conduct of the state-level Pratibha Karanji and Kalotsava for schoolchildren, scheduled from January 7 to 9 in Shivamogga.

Chairing a meeting on the preparations in his office in Shivamogga on Thursday, the officer said that events could be held simultaneously at 27 parallel stages. The inauguration would be held at Kuvempu Rangamandira on January 7.

As many as 1,374 students, who secured places in the events held at 34 educational districts, will be participating in the programme. They would be taking part in 23 individual events and three group events. Those who secure the first, second and third places in the individual events would get a cash prize of ₹ 6,000, ₹ 4,000 and ₹ 2,000 respectively. In the group events, each winner will get ₹ 3,000, ₹ 2,000 and ₹ 1,000 with respect to their placement.

The DC said that the district administration has made arrangements for food and lodging of schoolchildren, teachers and judges. As many as 21 community halls had been made available for the purpose and 27 vehicles would be hired during the event for the benefit of participants. The participants would taste Malnad cuisine during their stay, he said.

Minister for School Education and Literacy B.C. Nagesh, Minister for Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda, former CM B.S.Yediyurappa, MLA K.S.Eshwarappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and others will take part in the inauguration of the event, he added.

Senior officers of the district administration attended the meeting.

