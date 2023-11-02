State-level polytechnic sports meet begins in Mysuru

November 02, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

More than 2,000 students from nearly 97 polytechnic colleges are participating in the State-level inter-polytechnic sports meet that got off to a start in Mysuru on Thursday, November 2.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the sports meet. Tanveer Sait, MLA, officials and others were present.

The sports meet has been organised jointly by the Departments of Collegiate and Technical Education in association with CPC Polytechnic at Chamundi Vihar Stadium here. This is the 44th inter-polytechnic State-level sports meet.

Speaking after inaugurating the sports meet, the Minister expressed happiness that Mysuru was hosting another big event after Dasara festivities that concluded here recently. Sports are very essential for every individual and the people who are into different sports are usually friendly and value ethics.

Besides education, physical fitness is also very important and sports is one such activity that helps to keep the individuals healthy and fit, he said.

The students can take up various sports and excel in them for bringing laurels to the country. They should focus on education as well as sports, he advised.

Speaking on the occasion, Tanveer Sait said sports is one such fields where the people engaged in various sporting activities understand the value of a mentor. Sports are equally important like education for the children’s intellectual and physical development, he added.

