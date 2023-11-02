HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State-level polytechnic sports meet begins in Mysuru

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurates the 44th sporting event in which over 2,000 sportspersons from 97 polytechnic colleges in Karnataka are taking part

November 02, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

More than 2,000 students from nearly 97 polytechnic colleges are participating in the State-level inter-polytechnic sports meet that got off to a start in Mysuru on Thursday, November 2.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the sports meet. Tanveer Sait, MLA, officials and others were present.

The sports meet has been organised jointly by the Departments of Collegiate and Technical Education in association with CPC Polytechnic at Chamundi Vihar Stadium here. This is the 44th inter-polytechnic State-level sports meet.

Speaking after inaugurating the sports meet, the Minister expressed happiness that Mysuru was hosting another big event after Dasara festivities that concluded here recently. Sports are very essential for every individual and the people who are into different sports are usually friendly and value ethics.

Besides education, physical fitness is also very important and sports is one such activity that helps to keep the individuals healthy and fit, he said.

The students can take up various sports and excel in them for bringing laurels to the country. They should focus on education as well as sports, he advised.

Speaking on the occasion, Tanveer Sait said sports is one such fields where the people engaged in various sporting activities understand the value of a mentor. Sports are equally important like education for the children’s intellectual and physical development, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.