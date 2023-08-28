State-level officials should attend KDP meeting, says Siddaramaiah

August 28, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed State-level officials to attend the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meetings convened by him.

Chairing a KDP meeting in Mysuru on Monday, August 28, the first during his second term as Chief Minister, Mr. Siddaramaiah also issued a warning that action will be taken against officials who skip the meeting even after receiving a notice to attend the KDP meeting.

“When I call a KDP meeting, State-level officials should also attend the meeting. If they skip the meeting despite receiving the notice, action will be taken against such officials,” the Chief Minister warned.

He also called upon officials to strictly follow protocol in government programmes. “Officials should not involve in politics,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah called upon the elected representatives to strictly follow protocol in government programmes irrespective of their party affiliation.

Addressing the officials, Mr. Siddaramaiah emphasised the need for coordination among different departments. “There is inter-relationship among many departments. Therefore, problems should be identified and resolved through mutual cooperation”, he said.

He said the onus was on the Deputy Commissioners of the districts to ensure that decisions were taken in harmony between all the departments.

Meanwhile, the KDP meeting chaired by Mr. Siddaramaiah took up issues in various departments including agriculture, irrigation, animal husbandry etc.

Referring to the recent hike in price of Nandini milk by ₹3 per litre, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the quantity of milk coming to Karnataka Milk Federation had registered an increase as the entire ₹3 that had been hiked was directly going to the farmers.

“We increased the price of Nandini milk to benefit the farmers,” he said while adding that the milk unions should make profit and the profit should go to the farmers.

