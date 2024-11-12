 />
State-level mock Parliament competition for high school and PU students in Shivamogga tomorrow

Published - November 12, 2024 07:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The State-level mock Parliament competitions for students of high schools and pre-university colleges will be held in Shivamogga on Thursday. The competition of the high school section will be held at Abdul Nazeer Sab auditorium at Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat and the college-level competition will be held at the council hall of Shivamogga City Corporation.

N. Hemanth, Chief Executive Officer of Shivamogga ZP, at a press conference in Shivamogga on Tuesday, said that students from across the State would participate in the event. Including the supervisors and students, around 200 people would take part. The district administration and the Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs have made arrangements for the accommodation of the participants, who would arrive a day in advance.

The winners will get prizes in a ceremony at Ambedkar Bhavan at 2.30 p.m on the day. Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for Law H.K. Patil and legislators will take part in the ceremony, the officer added.

