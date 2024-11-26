 />

State-level Khadi Mela inaugurated in Yadgir

Published - November 26, 2024 07:35 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur inaugurating Khadi mela in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur inaugurating Khadi mela in Yadgir on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur inaugurated a State-level Khadi Mela in Yadgir on Tuesday.

The exhibition, which, apart from having stalls selling Khadi goods, is showcasing products from village industries, will be open between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. till December 10.

The Minister paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar to mark the Constitution Day.

He appealed to people to encourage Khadi products by purchasing dresses.

MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur said that Khadi was a brand during the freedom struggle in the country. Due to Gandhi’s appeal, the public used Khadi clothes and made it as Swadeshi dress, he added.

State Khadi and Village Industries Commission’s CEO V.K. Venkatesh also spoke.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Lavish Ordia, Superintendent of Police Pruthvik Shankar, Assistant Commissioner Hampanna Sajjan, Joint Director of Industries Department B. Satish and others were present.

