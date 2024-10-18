GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State-level ‘Kadali Mahila Samavesha’ on Oct. 26, 27

Published - October 18, 2024 07:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Akhila Bharat Sharana Sahitya Parishat, Mysuru, Kadali Mahila Vedike, Kalaburagi, and District Sharana Sahitya Parishat will jointly organise the 12th edition of the two-day State-level ‘Kadali Mahila Samavesha’ in Kalaburagi from October 26.

Apparao Akkoni, Vice-President, Akhila Bharat Sharana Sahitya Parishat, Shanta B. Ashtagi, district president, Kadali Mahila Vedike, and Shantling Patil Kolkur, district secretary, Sharan Sahitya Parishat, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday said that Dakshayani S. Appa, chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha, would inaugurate the event and Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge will be the guest.

Writer and activist Meenakshi Bali has been appointed president of 12th edition of the Kadali Mahila Samavesha 2024.

On October 26, prior to the sammelan, a procession carrying portraits of social reformer Akka Mahadevi and the volumes of Vachana Sahitya will be taken out from Anubhava Mantapa to Jai Bhavani Convention Hall – the venue of the sammelan. Vilasvati Khuba, district president, Basava Samiti, will inaugurate the procession. 

Kalaburagi City Corporation Mayor Yellappa Naikodi will hoist the national flag while Mr. Akkoni will unfurl the parishat flag.

Seminars

The programme will include seminars on various topics by eminent literary figures from across the State such as ‘Olage Suliva Atma’ by Vinay Okkund; ‘Madadi Yemba Shabda Nishabdhavaadode’ by Basavaraj Saadar; ‘Shivana Sommu Shivange’ by Maitreyani Gadigeppa Gowda; ‘Gotra namava Besegondade’ by Anusuya Kamble; ‘Kallu Devaru Devaralla’ by Hulikal Nataraj; ‘Anubhava Mantapa Anuvu Maadidaata’ by Neelambika Patil; ‘Lancha Vanchanege Kaiyaanada Bhashay’ by S.G. Siddaramaiah; and ‘Bhashay Yembuvudu Prana Ghataka’ by M.S. Ashadevi.

