State-level job mela in Bengaluru next month to be curated by ministerial team

December 29, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka government has decided to hold job mela in Bengaluru in the last week of January, 2024.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday chaired a meeting with senior Ministers on conducting a State-level job mela and said a ministerial team will be constituted to conduct it.

The team will consist of Industries Minister M.B. Patil, RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Skill Development and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Youth Empowerment B. Nagendra, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The team will hold discussions with entrepreneurs and industrialists to participate in a large number in the mela to provide jobs. This follows the launch of Yuva Nidhi, one of the five guarantee, for providing unemployment aid to graduates and diploma holders.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Home Minister G. Parameshwara attended the meeting.

