Karnataka

State-level debate held at KLS

The 83rd Majali and Bembalgi State-level debate competition was organised at KLS Raja Lakhamgouda Law college in Belagavi on Saturday.

The Majali Rolling Shield for English was won by Vivekananda Law College, Puttur and the M.E.S. Commerce College, Sirsi team won the Bembalgi Rolling Shield for Kannada.

The following students won the individual prizes. Ganapati. T. Baliga, Shreya. K. Huddar, Zuha Amreen , Ramesh Magdum, Deepti Bhat, Deepa Jeevapur, Lakshmi Bannihal and Mujahid Qazi. As many as 84 students participated.

M.R Kulkarni, chairman governing council, RLLC, announced the revised cash prizes money for the event. A.H. Hawaldar, principal RLLC, spoke about importance of debating skills.

