State level convention of senior citizens to be held in Hubballi

In a bid to highlight the issues concerning the senior citizens, a State level convention of retired government employees and other senior citizens has been organised in Hubballi on May 8.

Addressing press persons in Hubballi on Thursday, State President of Karnataka State Retired Government Employees and Senior Citizens’ Welfare Association B.A. Patil said that there are approximately around 70 lakh senior citizens in the State.

“However there is not much awareness among them about their rights and the facilities that they are entitled to as per law. This apart, there is also need to provide legal protection to them against domestic violence. The State level convention will deliberate on all these issues,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that after deliberations, the convention would discuss and pass 15 resolutions concerning senior citizens and the same would be submitted to the State government for further action.

He said that the convention to be held at Smart City Central premises at Bengeri in Hubballi, would be inaugurated by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. District-in-charge minister Halappa Achar will inaugurate the workshop for the senior citizens, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar will release the souvenir and booklet on law for senior citizens will be released by Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horattti.

The workshop is aimed at sensitising the senior citizens about their rights and privileges. The association would also think about extending legal assistance to senior citizens with the help of other organisations, he said.

Senior citizens from across the State are expected to participate in the convention and many elected representatives are expected to participate in the inaugural session.