State-level conference of Kannada medical writers

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
August 25, 2022 21:29 IST

A two-day 3rd State-level conference of Kannada medical writers will be held at Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha in Dharwad on August 27 and 28.

The conference is being jointly organised by IMA Karnatak, Kannada Viadya Barahagaarara Samiti, Karnatak Vidyavardhaka Sangha (KVS), and IMA Dharwad.

President of the Organising Committee of the conference and gynaecologist Sanjiv Kulkarni told presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday that Vice-Chancellor of RGUHS  M.K. Ramesh would inaugurate the conference on Saturday at 11.30 a.m. Veteran writer P.S. Shankar will be the president of the sammelan.

President of KVS and former MLA Chandrakant Bellad, State president of IMA Kateel Suresh Kudwa and president-elect S.B. Lakkol would be chief guests for the inaugural session, he said.

Dr. Kulkarni said that there would be sessions on lifestyle, farm environment and food, work culture, entertainment, meditation and mental health, medical study in foreign countries, story and poetry writing, poetry recitation, medical education in Kannada, medical field and journalism, medical profession and children’s literature and quiz competition for students among others during the conference.

The valedictory function would be held on Sunday at 5.30 p.m. Director of WALMI (Water and Land Management Institute) Rajendra Poddar and writer Malati Pattanashetti would be the chief guests, he said. Doctors from across the State are expected to participate in the conference.

