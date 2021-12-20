State-level conference in Mysuru to discuss agricultural issues

MYSURU

A State-level conference will be held in the city on December 26 to deliberate on key issues plaguing the farming sector.

It is being organised by Karnataka State Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association and will have stakeholders and experts’ participation from across the State. The conference is being held to mark Kisan Diwas which is celebrated in India on December 23 in memory of Charan Singh, India’s fifth Prime Minister.

Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of the Association said agricultural sector in the country was in crisis and was no longer economically viable for the farmers. The cost of cultivation of crops has gone up but there was no proportionate increase in the farmers’ income and hence lot of farmers were abandoning the occupation. This, he said, would have a serious impact on the food security of the country and the conference would discuss issues germane to the crisis.

He said there was fragmentation of land holding and increase in the number of farmers with small-sized lands which was also responsible for making farming unviable due to lack of economics of scale. There was also a decline in soil fertility over the years to balance which the input has increased adding to the cultivation cost. The farmers were also plagued by the impact of climate change and vagaries of nature while market forces were having a direct bearing on the price of agricultural produce, said Mr. Shanthakumar.

The conference will take stock of some of the issues and conceive of solutions to ameliorate the problems affecting the farmers, he added. On the land fragmentation which was making farming unviable, Mr. Shanthakumar said the experts will be asked to prepare a broad outline on the means of taking up collective farming.

Efforts will be made to shift farmers from their dependence on chemical-based farming apart from encouraging the farmers to take up multi-cropping to reduce their loss owing to market forces, he added.

Mr. Shanthakumar said in view of emerging shortage of manpower and labour for agriculture, the conference will urge the Government to make available mechanized contraptions on lease or rent. It will urge the authorities to open up centres providing agricultural equipment for lease or rent across the State.

There was lack of adequate storage facilities to stock bumper crop harvested by the famers and the Government would be urged to create more such facilities. There are issues related to crop insurance and the conference will seek inclusion of all crops under insurance, said Mr. Shanthakumar. Similarly, the concept of minimum support price should be extended to all agricultural produce, he added.