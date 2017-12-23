State-level cattle fair in Arkalgud

For the first time, the government is organising a State-level cattle fair where local and foreign breeds will be exhibited. The fair will be organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry at Arkalgud in Hassan district from January 4 to 7. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the fair. A. Manju, Minister for Sericulture and Animal Husbandry, told presspersons here that the idea was to introduce recent research and inventions in the field of animal husbandry, and the highlight of the event would be exhibition of buffaloes used for kambala. As a part of the event, milking competition would be organised.

On preparations for Mahamastakabhisheka to be held in February at Shravanabelagola, Mr. Manju said 75% of the work had been completed. Works on road connectivity and other infrastructure were in progress. He regretted that the Centre had not released funds sought by the State for the historic Jain festival.