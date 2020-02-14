State Legislature to hold debate on Constitution

As the public debate over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act continues across the country, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly has decided to set aside two days - March 2 and 3 - for a special discussion on the significance of the Constitution and the extent to which it succeeded in meeting the aspirations of the people in the last 70 years.

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri told mediapersons her today that the Assembly would act as a platform for legislators to speak about the relevance of the Constitution and its contributions for the last seven decades. He had already held a round of discussions with senior legislators and all have expressed their willingness to participate in the debate. More details of the discussion would be worked out in the next few days after a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the House on February 18.

Asked whether it would be possible to have discussions rising above partisan politics in the present scenario, Mr. Kageri said “I have appealed to members to discuss the Constitution beyond the political prism.” Each member would be asked to speak on a specific topic of the Constitution.

On the question whether the Assembly would a pass a resolution on the CAA after the discussion, the Speaker said there was no such proposal before him. He said he had planned to hold a conference on the Constitution in November last but owing to bypolls to 15 Assembly constituencies the programme was cancelled.

Mr. Kageri said Governor Vajubhai Vala will address the joint session of the State Legislature on Monday at 11 a.m. The House would discuss the vote on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address till February 20. The House would be adjourned on February 20 for meeting again on March 2 and the session would conclude on March 31. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who also holds the Finance portfolio, would present the State Budget on March 5.