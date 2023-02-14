‘State keen to build infrastructure eco-system to help production of commercial or passenger aircrafts’

February 14, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka government is keen to provide infrastructure to develop eco-system that will help production of commercial or passenger aircrafts as part of ‘Make in India’, said Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development.

Speaking at ‘Destination Karnataka: U.S.-India defence cooperation, Innovation and Make India’ seminar on Tuesday, she said that Karnataka has already been a hub for aerospace and defence industry with about 25% of country‘s aerospace industry located here.

“While the aero space park near Devanahalli is helping the industry grow, a second phase is being developed. The aerospace SEZ at Belagavi is ready for allotment. We are also promoting other cities such as Tumakuru, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar for industrial development,” she said, adding that the large defence PSUs such as HAL, BEML, and BHEL helped the State to become a pioneer in aerospace development.