State issues final notification on exempting compulsory rural service for medical graduates

The State government has issued the final notification on Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates Completed Medical Courses (Counselling, Allotment and Certification) (Amendment) Rules, 2024, exempting compulsory rural service for medical graduates.

Amending the Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates Completed Medical Courses (Counselling, Allotment and Certification) Rules, 2015, the State government had issued a draft notification inviting objections and suggestions on March 16.

Following the amendment, certain meritorious students are given an exception from rural service with the government citing lack of posts to accommodate all students graduating in a year.

Under the Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates Completed Medical Courses Act, all MBBS, postgraduate, and super-speciality graduates were to serve a year compulsorily in government healthcare institutions in rural areas as junior residents.

In October, Law Minister HK Patil, in his briefing about the Cabinet decision on the ordinance, had said rural service would be confined to the number of vacant posts in the government.

Stating that the decision was taken as the number of applicants for rural service far exceeded vacancies in government hospitals, he had said the government was reducing the financial burden and also rationalising human resources with the move.

According to the final notification, for the purpose of assigning candidates to compulsory service, the nodal university is required to obtain a list of candidates to be considered from all universities, including private and deemed universities. “It is the responsibility of all universities to promptly send the list of candidates who are to undergo compulsory service to the nodal university immediately upon the announcement of results. The nodal university will then prepare separate merit lists for candidates with MBBS degrees, PG diplomas or degrees, and super specialty courses, and subsequently submit these lists to the Competent Authority,” according to the final notification.

