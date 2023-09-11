State invites investments from Netherlands

September 11, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Inviting investments from Netherlands, the Karnataka government on Monday offered cooperation for setting up industries in Tier 2 cities and looking beyond Bengaluru.

The Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday met senior Cabinet Ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Industries Minister M.B. Patil and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge here to explore cooperation between Karnataka and Netherlands.

Speaking at the CEO Round Table Meeting organised at Vidhana Soudha, the Dutch Prime Minister stated that the Netherlands aims to provide Dutch companies operating in Karnataka with an opportunity to engage in discussions on strategic matters of mutual interest, focusing on economic growth and investment prospects. The meeting deliberated prominently on investment climate, regulatory and legislative procedures, and collaborations in the areas of agriculture and horticulture among other things, a note from Mr. Patil’s office said. The Dutch nation is keen to enhance economic cooperation with Karnataka, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka is home to 9% of Dutch investments in India with a presence of over 25 Dutch companies. Karnataka is also home to Global house Centres of Shell and Philips.

Mr. Shivakumar pointed out at the availability of human resource, connectivity and weather among other facilities available in cities beyond Bengaluru. He said: “The Netherlands delegation has discussed several matters. It has also sought for implementation of a transparent and fair excise policy. A meeting would be soon held to sort out the issues about facilitating the Dutch investments in the state.”

Mr. Patil said that the government of Karnataka looks forward to increased investments from the Netherlands across various industries like food processing, biotech, pharma, Innovation and R&D among others. There is also enough scope for investments in the tourism sector, he said.

Among those issues that were raised included fair and transparent regulatory regime that promotes the growth of the beer category in the State and offers premium products to its consumers. Karnataka’s views were sought on the Indian government’s efforts to draft a new Digital India Act, to introduce amendments to the Competition law and new liability on intermediary platforms across numerous sectors.

Support and incentives the government would extend for the 2G biofuels. Government’s intervention in extending industrial tariffs or a 20% subsidy on the power expenses to remain competitive in its operations in Bengaluru was also sought. Philips wanted help from Karnataka to facilitate the ease of GST refunds. It also sought support in getting hassle-free import of used healthcare equipment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.