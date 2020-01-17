State identifies 30,000 acres of land for industrialists

Karnataka has identified 30,000 acres of land across several districts for industrialists and it has also taken the final steps to acquire 12,000 acres of it, under Land Acquisition Act, according to Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Mr. Shettar said his government was also planning to recover unutilised industrial land from investors to build a fresh land bank for potential investors.

As a precursor to this, he said, the government was in the process of conducting an unused-land survey across the State. The State is also planing to introduce a special clause and a new industrial policy.

As per Mr. Shettar, this year’s edition of Global Investors’ Meet, scheduled in November this year, is likely to bring in fresh investors and investments to several tier II and tier III cities of the State.

“We have been asking industries to invest in secondary cities as suitable land parcels are already available in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hassan, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagri,” said Mr. Shettar.

Responding to a media query on the conversion of the lease of 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel in Ballari into a sale deed, he said the government was still examining the matter and a final decision would be taken at the Cabinet meeting.

“We are yet to decide the land rate for JSW Steel. We are reworking on the earlier agreement and will take a legal opinion before announcing the final final decision,” Mr. Shettar added.