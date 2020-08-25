State IAS officers resent FIR against Mysuru ZP CEO

MYSURU

25 August 2020 22:41 IST

‘To blame an officer for doing his duty is not right approach’

Even as the inquiry into the alleged suicide of Nanjangud in-charge Taluk Health Officer S.R. Nagendra has begun, the IAS Officers’ Association, Karnataka, on Tuesday said the act of lodging an FIR against Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prashanth Kumar Mishra has brought down the morale of field officers and argued that such acts will deteriorate the administrative efficiency and effectiveness.

While terming the alleged suicide as unfortunate, the association said it was unjust to hold senior officers responsible for it.

Acting on a complaint from Dr. Nagendra’s father, the FIR was registered by the Alanahalli Police here against the ZP CEO under Section 306 of the IPC (Abetment to suicide). “The IAS officers on COVID-19 duty have been working non-stop. This is an unfortunate incident and nobody knows what prompted the doctor to take such a step. To blame an officer for doing his duty is not the right approach,” the association said in a statement, urging the government to stand by its officers who are doing their duty.

