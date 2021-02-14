Karnataka

State has stock of over 10 lakh doses

The State has so far got a total of 15,52,000 doses of Covishield and Covaxin. While 5,17,185 healthcare and frontline workers have been given the first dose so far, around 30,000 doses have been wasted due to various reasons.

Health officials said the State now has a stock of over 10 lakh doses and vaccination for the remaining workers (for the first dose) will be done.

