State has received the highest relief amount, says Angadi

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi has dismissed allegations that the Union government was not sanctioning flood relief compensation to the State.

The amount of compensation released by the Centre to the State is the highest. No other State has received so much compensation, he told journalists in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Asked to give details of the fund release, Mr. Angadi said that relief cannot be given as per media expectations.

About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet about floods in Bihar and Maharashtra, he said that the Prime Minister had not tweeted about the flood situation in the State as he was buy with other activities when the State was flooded.

But he sent Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review the flood relief works, he added.

The Prime Minister has already released relief amount, and the National Disaster Relief Fund amount is with the Deputy Commissioners, he said.

It is a grant shared by the Union and State governments. In fact, the Prime Minister was very happy with the State’s flood relief operations, he said.

When we went to meet him, he appreciated Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa saying, “Bahut achcha kaam kiya hai.” Flood relief and rehabilitation operations are going on well and nobody need to worry about it, Mr. Angadi said.