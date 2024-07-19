State has received 22% excess rainfall: Krishna Byre Gowda

The State has received 447 mm rainfall as against the normal of 365 mm, an excess of 22% since June 1, 2024, and widespread damage has been caused to roads, bridges, and houses in the coastal and Malnad regions, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has said.

The three coastal districts — Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada — received 1,858 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 1,537 mm, an excess of 21% while the Malnad districts received 802 mm as against the normal of 733 mm, an excess of 9%.

The State reservoirs had a storage of 536 tmcft of water on July 18, 2024 as against 243 tmcft of water during the same day last year, he said.

Owing to the downpour, he said 29 relief camps had been set up to provide accommodation to 332 people.

A sum of ₹777.54 crore had been released to deputy commissioners for taking up relief works. Five units of NDRF had been deployed in the three coastal and Belagavi districts and they would stay in those regions till the end of the monsoon.

Mr. Byre Gowda said 2225 villages with a population of 2.38 lakh in 1,247 gram panchayats had been identified as vulnerable to the floods and task forces, comprising local officials, had been formed to handle the situation during the monsoon.

With regard to landslips on national highways, he said the Chief Secretary held discussions with national highway authorities and told them to take steps for prevention of landslides.

The project implemented for coastal erosion had failed and a new project would be cleared in the coming Cabinet meeting on Monday.

Earlier, close to a dozen Congress members who spoke highlighted the devastation caused by rains in their constituencies.

The BJP and JD (S) members, meanwhile, were in the Well of the House seeking the Chief Minister’s resignation in the alleged multi-crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok alleged that Speaker U.T. Khader allowed the discussion on devastation caused by rains to hush up the probe into the alleged irregularities in the corporation. Congress members and Mr. Byre Gowda spoke amidst sloganeering by the Opposition members.