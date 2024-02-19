ADVERTISEMENT

State has overcome power shortage and has enough to meet summer demand: George

February 19, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Energy Minister K.J. George on Monday said that the State would be able to meet the power demands during summer as the State has overcome the shortage.

The Minister told Legislative Council over a question posed by BJP legislator Chalavadi Narayanswamy that the State, which faced a power shortage during August and September 2023, had sufficient power now to meet the demand during summer, and that the State currently had a capacity to generate 32,687 MW.

Mr. George said that while the State is getting about 500 MW from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the Centre was providing 300 MW. Besides, 150 MW is being supplied from Kudgi thermal plant, he said, adding that energy would be procured through energy exchange when the need arises. After barring supply of energy outside of the State, Karnataka is getting 1,000 MW.

