State has got nothing in river-linking project: HDK

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that Karnataka, which has to get a share in the river-linking project, has not been allocated water in the Godavari-Krishna-Pennar-Cauvery river-linking project.

"During the meeting held on February 18, 242 tmcft of water has been allocated between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu while Karnataka has been told that the allocation will happen in the second phase. Why is such a step-motherly attitude being shown towards Karnataka?" Despite the State share being denied, the Government has not said anything, and the Janata Dal (Secular) did not get an opportunity to raise the issue, he added. The representative from Karnataka who attended the meeting has been told that Karnataka's allocation will be made during the second phase.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that while the BJP Government has been insisting that the State has to be heard before the detailed project report is prepared for river inter-linking, the allocation has been made without consultation or discussion. "In the allocation decided at the January 18 meeting, Telangana has got 60 tmcft, Andhra Pradesh 90 tmcft and Tamil Nadu has got 92 tmcft. Karnataka has been meted with grave injustice."

Stating that a law and order problem has arisen in the State due to the hijab issue and Shivamogga violence, Mr. Kumaraswamy urged the Governor's intervention.

" It is not appropriate for the Governor to remain silent at this stage. The Governor has to intervene in the situation and send a report to the Centre about the law and order situation in the State," he said, adding he would meet the Governor shortly.