State has begun process to ban PFI, SDPI and similar outfits: Bommai

Alleging that the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) had a role in recent incidents of terror and violence in Karnataka, the State government on Friday said it had commenced the process of banning these organisations.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told a press conference here that a few other organisations were also likely to face a ban along with PFI and SDPI.

“There are a set of procedures to be followed before seeking a ban on any organisation such as collecting evidence regarding their unlawful activities. We have directed all the authorities concerned to submit such evidence and materials. Once this process is complete, we will forward them to the Centre for suitable action. We will also hold consultations with the Law Department on the procedures to be followed depending upon the nature of evidence that we get,” Mr. Bommai said. Describing PFI and SDPI as “political faces” of banned terrorist organisations like SIMI, the Home Minister alleged that they were trying to re-emerge by changing their names.

He alleged that these organisations were carrying out their activities in Karnataka for the last seven to eight years. However, the last few episodes including the busting of a suspected terror module in Bengaluru by the Tamil Nadu police along with the Central Crime Branch (CCB) had brought the focus on the need for banning these organisations, he maintained.

Uttar Pradesh too was in the process of taking serious action against such organisations, he added.