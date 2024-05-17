State has become a ‘goonda raj’ under Congress rule, charges Shettar

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has alleged that under Congress rule Karnataka was becoming a ‘goonda raj’ like Uttar Pradesh was earlier, before Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons after visiting and consoling family members of Anjali Ambiger at Veerapur Oni here on Friday, Mr. Shettar said that the Congres-led state government had completely failed in maintaining law and order.

Mr. Shettar said that before Mr. Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh was a ‘goonda raj’. However after Mr. Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister, he took stringent measures within the framework of existing laws to ensure law and order and peace. “However it is not known why Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not taking any bold steps,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of recurrence of such incidents, the Home Minister should have chaired a meeting to review functioning of senior officials. As the Home Ministry failed to take serious note of such instances, the crime rate had increased. When Neha Hiremath was killed, the Chief Minister and the Home Minister made irresponsible statements, leading to criminals becoming bold which in turn led to the murder of Anjali, he charged.

Chief Whip of the BJP in the Legislative Council N. Ravikumar who visited the victim’s family blamed the incident on the Congress government and said it had behaved in an irresponsible manner leading to Anjali’s death.

He urged the government to release compensation of ₹50 lakh to Anjali’s family and a government job to one of the family members. If the government failed to act, then the party would launch a State-ide protest, he warned.

Meanwhile protests were held in Dharwad and Belagavi condemning the murder of Anjali. The Ambiga community to which Anjali belonged, has announced a mega protest in Hubballi on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.