State govt. yet to decide on conducting SSLC, PU exams

Bengaluru

15 April 2021 07:29 IST

If they are held, virus-hit students may be able to write papers at separate centres

While the Central Board of Secondary Education has cancelled the class 10 examination across the country owing to the second wave of COVID-19, the State government is yet to decide on holding the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and the II PU exams.

Sources in the Department of Primary and Secondary Education say that they have mooted a proposal for students who have tested positive to answer the question papers at separate centres. However, this will depend on what course of action the government decides to take.

S. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, on Wednesday said: “The State government has not decided to cancel the SSLC exam along the lines of the decision made by the Central board,” he said.

However, he added that the government was monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the State. “A suitable decision will be made in future considering all parameters.”

Officials in the department have more than a month to alter exam schedules. While the II PU examination is scheduled to be held from May 24 to June 16, the SSLC examination is slated to take place between June 21 and July 2.

Last year, the SSLC examination was conducted in June-July 2020 during the first wave of COVID-19 infection amidst a slew of precautionary measures.