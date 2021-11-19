State Govt. will sanction five lakh houses: Kateel

YADGIR

19 November 2021 23:08 IST

‘Cong. using Gandhiji’s name, but not following his principles’

Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP State president, has said the State Government will sanction 5 lakh houses under various housing schemes. He was speaking at the Jan Swaraj programme in Yadgir on Friday. Attacking the Congress, Mr. Kateel said that it grew up using Mahatma Gandhi’s name, but did not follow his principles.

He reiterated that the Congress will split before the Assembly elections owing to indifferences among leaders.

“Terrorism, poverty, unemployment, and corruption were the main contributions of the Congress to the country,” Mr. Kateel added.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the Congress was trying to demoralise the police by spreading allegations about the bitcoin scam. “The prime accused was a drug smuggler and supplied drugs to sons of Congress leaders. When the Congress was in power, he was not arrested when he was caught with drugs,” he added.

Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba has said that Congress has no candidates in Kalaburagi and Bidar for the Legislative Council polls and are searching for one, he added. The Centre has reached around 80 crore people through 146 key projects in seven years, he claimed. “People should vote for BJP candidates in the Council polls to strengthen the majority in the Upper House,” he said.