“State govt. will run VISP, when Cong. comes to power”, says DKS

February 08, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar addressing VISP employees in Bhadravati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, on Wednesday, told the employees of VISP in Bhadravati, that the Congress would come to power after the elections and would ensure the plant functioned:

Addressing the workers on protest, Mr. Shivakumar said restarting the plant was not a big deal. “Wait for three to four months; our party will come to power, and the State government will take over this plant. The plant has 1,600 acres of land and employees. Making it functional again is not a difficult task”, he said.

The BJP, despite being in power both at the Centre and State, failed to save the plant. Leaders of that party failed to keep the promise. “We will save the plant, which was started by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar and Sir M. Visvesvaraya”, he said.

Congress MLA B.K. Sangameshwara, former Union Minister K.H. Muniyappa and others were present. Congress leaders were in Bhadravati as part of the party’s Praja Dhwani yatra.

