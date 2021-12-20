State Govt. will respond to aspirations of all: Bommai

Shiggaon and Savanur well known for saints and visionaries, says CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the State Government would respond to the aspirations of all communities and would always protect the interests of the exploited.

Speaking after unveiling the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma at Sante Maidan in Shiggaon in Haveri district on Sunday, the CM said that there was nothing bigger than the love and affection of the people and he would work towards retaining the same.

Mr. Bommai said that Kittur queen Chennamma never fought for expansion of her kingdom but fought for her people. “Every citizen fought like a soldier against the British and their fight should motivate all of us. We all need to work unitedly for ensuring overall development of the region,” he said.

He said that Shiggaon and Savanur were well known for saints and visionaries. “The roots of their vision and views are all pervasive in the region. We need to follow their ideals and work towards common cause. In the coming days, statues of B.R. Ambedkar and Sangolli Rayanna would be unveiled,” he said.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani said that the CM had released ₹1,000 crore for the higher education of farmers’ children. “On January 14, we have organised a mega job mela in Harihar and I appeal to all eligible graduates to participate and make use of the opportunity,” he said.

Mr. Nirani said that the focus was on developing ethanol as an alternative to petrol and diesel and biggest ethanol manufacturing unit in Asia had been established in Karnataka under the Atma Nirbhar Yojna.

Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, former Ministers Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Vinay Kulkarni, MLAs Arunkumar Pujar, MLC Somanna Bevinamarad, former MP Manjunath Kunnur and others were present.