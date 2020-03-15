State govt. will present Basava award to Puttappa shortly: CM

The State government will shortly present the Basava Puraskara national award for 2017 to veteran journalist Patil Puttappa, said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Speaking to presspersons after inquiring about the health of Mr. Puttappa, who is undergoing treatment at Karnataka Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) here, Mr. Yediyurappa said that the State government had announced the award to Mr. Puttappa in 2017 but he did not accept it for some reasons. “Our government has now decided that the award and purse would be presented to him in a day or two,” he said.

Mr. Puttappa had rejected the award in 2017 stating that he would not receive it till the State government officially recognises S. Nijalingappa as the first Chief Minister of Karnataka.

On COVID-19

Earlier, speaking to presspersons at Hubballi Airport, Mr. Yediyurappa said the State government has taken sufficient precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also clarified that no new suspected cases have been reported in the State so far.

“Based on feedback on the precautionary measures taken by the government, we will take a call after a week on the steps to be taken to prevent the spread of the disease,” he said and added that the State has sought help from the Union government in preventing the spread of the virus.