State Govt. will bear acid attack victim’s treatment cost: Health Minister 

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who visited the acid attack victim in the ICU at St John’s Medical College Hospital on Saturday, said that the State Government will bear the treatment cost of the girl. He offered ₹5 lakh through his foundation to the 24-year-old girl and also assured her that he will explore the possibility of rehabilitating her after she recovers.

“I have instructed the BMCRI skin bank to facilitate the necessary skin grafting procedure. The government will also ensure all support in further treatment, rehabilitation and provide assistance in securing her future. I will speak to the Chief Minister in this regard and explore the possibility of giving her a government job after she recovers. The government will not spare the culprit who is responsible for such a heinous act,” he said.

Condemning the acid attack, the Minister said that this is an inhuman act which is shameful and unbecoming for a civilised society. “The trial for such cases should be run in fast track courts and culprits must be punished quickly. Only then we can send a stern message to such anti-social elements and create a deterrent,” he said.