State govt. urged to take up relief works immediately

Members of the Welfare Party of India during their protest in Kalaburagi.

KALABURAGI

05 November 2020 00:42 IST

‘Give crop loss compensation of ₹ 50,000 to each farmer’

The Kalaburagi district unit of the Welfare Party of India (WPI) staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Tuesday demanding that the State government provide compensation of ₹ 50,000 to each farmer for the loss of crops in the recent floods in North Karnataka.

In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister submitted through the Deputy Commissioner, district unit president of the party Syed Abdul Bari said that compensation for houses damaged in various parts of the State due to the ravaging floods in August last year (2019) has not been paid.

As many as 2.47 lakh houses were damaged in last year’s floods, of which only 1.24 lakh affected families received a partial compensation of ₹ 1 lakh each, he said. The State government should provide compensation of ₹ 5 lakh to each family whose house was completely damaged in the floods, Mr. Bari added.

Advertising

Advertising

As per a survey, agriculture and horticulture crops on around 11 lakh hectares of land have been damaged in the recent floods in North Karnataka till September. And, due to the floods in October, nearly one-third of the total cultivation in the State has been affected, he added.

Around 20,000 houses were completed damaged in Kalaburagi district alone. Mr. Bari accused both the State and Union governments of showing a step-motherly attitude towards North Karnataka region in addressing the problems of flood victims and in releasing funds to take up relief measures.