State govt. urged to table caste census report during upcoming Assembly session

Demanding that the Siddaramaiah-led government table the socio-economic and educational census in the upcoming Assembly session on October 18, the Kalaburagi district unit of the Karnataka Hindulida Jaatigala Okkuta will stage protest in all the districts across the State on Monday and submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioners.

Okutta district president Mahantesh Kaulagi, addressing presspersons here on Sunday, said that the okkuta members from across the State will participate in the State-level convention organised by Karnataka Shoshita Samudayagala Maha Okkuta in Bengaluru on October 16 to press for their demands.

Mr. Kaulagi said that the then Congress government had spent ₹159 crore on the H. Kantharaj Commission report on caste census. Mr. Siddaramaiah should discuss the report during the Assembly session and make the report public without thinking of its impact on the government’s continuity.

