ADVERTISEMENT

State govt. urged to table caste census report during upcoming Assembly session

Published - October 13, 2024 10:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Protest rally to be taken out in all district headquarters across State today

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding that the Siddaramaiah-led government table the socio-economic and educational census in the upcoming Assembly session on October 18, the Kalaburagi district unit of the Karnataka Hindulida Jaatigala Okkuta will stage protest in all the districts across the State on Monday and submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioners.

Okutta district president Mahantesh Kaulagi, addressing presspersons here on Sunday, said that the okkuta members from across the State will participate in the State-level convention organised by Karnataka Shoshita Samudayagala Maha Okkuta in Bengaluru on October 16 to press for their demands.

Mr. Kaulagi said that the then Congress government had spent ₹159 crore on the H. Kantharaj Commission report on caste census. Mr. Siddaramaiah should discuss the report during the Assembly session and make the report public without thinking of its impact on the government’s continuity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US