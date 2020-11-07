State govt. urged to set up welfare board for tailors

KALABURAGI

The Karnataka Rajya Tailors Federation, affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), demanded that the State government provide social security for tailors by forming a welfare board.

AITUC district president Prabhudev Yelasanghi, addressing a press conference here on Friday, said that most of the women continue to sew at home and a number of families in cities and rural areas are dependent on sewing, stitching and embroidery business for their livelihood. The government has failed to address these unorganised sector workers, he added.

Mr. Yelasanghi said that at least 2 % of cess collected from garments and textile manufacturing industries should be utilised for the welfare of these unorganised workers through the tailors welfare board.

He also demanded that the government provide a pension and health insurance cards for tailors aged over 60.

The federation would organise a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office on November 9 to press for its demands.