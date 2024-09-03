ADVERTISEMENT

State govt. urged to include Neloor village under Kalaburagi taluk for basic benefits

Published - September 03, 2024 08:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

People say that the village is languishing without basic amenities such as roads, drinking water, health care and others

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that they have been deprived of basic amenities, residents of Neloor village in Afzalpur taluk have demanded that the State government include their village under the jurisdiction of Kalaburagi taluk.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) member M.B. Sajjan and residents of Neloor village, addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, said that Neloor village is languishing without basic amenities such as roads, drinking water, health care and others.

Everyday hundreds of devotees visit the famous Syed Shah Ismail Quadri Dargah located in Neloor village. But, the devotees and the locals are facing hardship due to unavailability of drinking water, transportation facilities and health care centres in the village.

Mr. Sajjan said that Neloor village is 50 km away from Afzalpur taluk headquarters. MLA M.Y. Patil has failed to provide basic amenities. He has neither visited the village nor taken up development works so far, he added.

He said that the inclusion of Neloor in Kalaburagi taluk will benefit the village with good roads, bus stand, health care centre and drinking water.

The villagers also demanded that the State government construct a guesthouse in order to provide accommodation for devotees visiting the dargah throughout the year.

