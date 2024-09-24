ADVERTISEMENT

State govt. told to meet safety and security standards in Shivamogga airport in a month: B.Y. Raghavendra

Published - September 24, 2024 10:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

B.Y. Raghavendra, MP, speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed the State government to comply with the safety standards and security personnel at Shivamogga airport within a month, said B.Y. Raghavendra, MP, on Tuesday.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga, Mr. Raghavendra said the licence to operate flights at Shivamogga airport expired on Monday. “On Monday evening, the DGCA renewed the licence for one month. Within this period, the State government has to address the issues related to safety and security at the airport,” he said.

Further, he said the airport would soon become a major airport in the State with connectivity to big cities. “Efforts are on to introduce flights to Delhi and Mumbai. As of now, flights are operating from Shivamogga with Bengaluru, Goa, Tirupati and Hyderabad. Soon Spicejet will introduce flights to Chennai,” he said.

