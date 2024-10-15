State govt. to work with industry to equip youth with future skills

The State government plans to work with trade and industry houses to see that youth are trained in future skills, chairman of Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA) E.V. Ramana Reddy said in Belagavi on Monday.

In a meeting of officers of the District Skill Committee, Dr. Reddy said that well-trained youth have higher chances of getting jobs and progressing in their career.

“Properly focused skill training will enlarge their spectrum of employability and open up the global job market. They not only need to be trained in the skills of today but also of tomorrow. They need to be updated on the technological advancements and needs of the industry,” he said.

He asked officers to convene a meeting with the big industries of the district and to draw up a list of actionable points.

He said that the Union and State governments have been focusing on skill development and regular training in the last decade.

“Skill authorities have been formed at the national and State levels and committees are being formed in the district level also. These are working to strengthen the system for skill development opportunities and reach youth in villages and towns. The KSDA has been formed to steer all such programmes,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan observed that the lack of proper skill training is pushing management graduates to take up sales promotion jobs.

He suggested that resource persons can be identified who can then mentor young graduates. There are a lot of jobs in various companies. However, there are long-standing vacancies as properly skilled and experienced workers are not available.

He said that the District Skill Committee will discuss such issues with human resource professionals in future. “We will start discussions with 20 HR professionals from industries, explain various skill training schemes to them and seek suggestions,” he said. Various training modules will be drawn up later.

He asked officers of various departments to work in coordination to implement these programmes. He asked officers of the Department of Industries to visit all companies and collect information about vacancies and training opportunities in the fields of production, accountancy and marketing and others.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Mahantesh Murgod said that the department is providing training in beekeeping in Khanapur taluk and it has helped several youth to become self-reliant.

Officers explained the constitution of the committees, guidelines, plans, implementation models and challenges before them. There are provisions to train high school students, diploma and ITI students and college students and graduates.

Zilla panchayat CEO Rahul Shinde said that various sub-committees are being formed for the effective implementation of the training programmes.

A representative of a helmet manufacturing company said that it is very difficult to find carpenters. He sought the help of the committee in such training.