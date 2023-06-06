State govt. to urge Centre to set up AIIMS in Kalyana Karnataka region, especially Kalaburagi

June 06, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has said that the State government will urge the Union government to establish the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that has been sanctioned for the State, in the Kalyana Karnataka region, especially Kalaburagi.

In his brief interaction with presspersons at his residence here on Tuesday, Dr. Patil said that the ESIC Hospital building in the city can house the AIIMS.

“The Union government has sanctioned an AIIMS for Karnataka. We want it to be established in backward Kalyana Karnataka, especially in Kalaburagi. We have a magnificent ESIC Hospital spread over around 50 acres of land in the city and the AIIMS can start functioning in the building,” Dr. Patil said.

Dr. Patil added that a super-specialty hospital will be established in the city as part of the State government’s plans to expand medical infrastructure in Kalaburagi. For this purpose, three floors in the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) building will be utilised.

“A new building for the Kalaburagi branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research will be ready in about eight months,” the Minister said.

Criticising the previous government for providing inadequate funds to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), Dr. Patil said that the Congress government will provide ₹5,000 crore to KKRDB.

“The previous BJP government promised ₹5,000 crore for KKRDB. But it did not give even ₹3,000 crore. It gave only ₹1,500 crore. Though we are going to spend a considerable amount for fulfilling pre-poll guarantees, we will give ₹5,000 crore as we promised to board,” Dr. Patil said.

To a question, Dr. Patil said that it is quite natural for senior legislators B.R. Patil and Ajay Singh to be upset and disappointed for not being inducted into the State Cabinet.

To another question, he said that he will get an investigation done into what is being termed as irregularities in the procurement of medicine and medical equipment during COVID-19.