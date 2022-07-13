State govt. to renovate 5,000 school buildings

Minister Murugesh Nirani visits flood-affected village in Afzalpur

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani speaking to presspersons after his visit to rain-affected areas in Matoli village of Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Minister Murugesh Nirani visits flood-affected village in Afzalpur

The State government will renovate and reconstruct over 5,000 school buildings that are battered and in dilapidated condition and serious efforts will be made to expedite renovation works, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani has said.

Directions have been given to Block Education Officers to get fitness certificate for school buildings through the Public Works Department. Only schools that have weak ceilings and major cracks in building structures which pose a threat to life will be given holiday during rain.

He was speaking to media persons after visiting a victim Pandit Shivayogi at Matoli village of Afzalpur taluk whose house was badly damaged due to rain. Mr. Nirani also handed over a cheque for ₹10,000 to the victim.

As many as 18 goats and sheep died in the last one week due to rain and the officers have been directed to release compensation of ₹3,000 for loss of goats and sheep and ₹30,000 for milch cattle.

Mr. Nirani said that villages on the banks of Bhima that have been affected by rain and that they have submerged due to rain will be rehabilitated in phases.

Afzalpur MLA M.Y. Patil urged Mr. Nirani to release ₹50 lakh for the construction of a road from the national highway to connect Matoli village.

KKRDB Chairman Datttreya Patil Revoor and Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar were present.