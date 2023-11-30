HamberMenu
State govt. to release ₹2,000 crop compensation for drought-hit farmers

November 30, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As the Central government has not yet released crop loss compensation to Karnataka, the State government has decided to release ₹2,000 to farmers who had lost crops owing to drought in the State.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who held a meeting on Thursday, decided to release ₹2,000 in the first instalment to farmers. Speaking to reporters, he said the State government has sought permission to provide 150 man-days employment under MGNREGA. But the Centre has not yet given permission.

The State has declared 223 taluks of 236 as drought hit and estimated the crop loss at 48.19 lakh hectares. “We have written to the Centre to provide financial assistance of ₹1,8171.44 crore” the Chief Minister said.

A Central team toured the State from October 4 to 9 and conducted a drought survey and submitted a report. “We have asked to release ₹4,663 crore as compensation for crop loss. But the Centre has not held a single meeting till date,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The State government has released ₹460 crore to 6.5 lakh farmers as an interim insurance compensation for being unable to take up sowing operations owing to drought.

