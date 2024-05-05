State govt. to provide financial aid to victims of Hassan sex scandal

May 05, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Belagavi

AICC general secretary and in-charge of Karnataka Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala has said that the Congress government in Karnataka will provide financial assistance to those sexually assaulted by Janata Dal(S) leader and MP Prajwal Revanna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in Belagavi on Sunday, he said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asking him to protect the victims of the sex scandal, providing full protection and assistance.

He also charged the Prime Minister and the BJP high command with protecting the MP who is facing a probe in the sex scandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and other leaders agreed to the decision to field Prajwal Revanna in the Lok Sabha elections as alliance candidate, despite knowing fully well that there were allegations against him even in December last year. Some local BJP leaders too had, along with some incriminating evidence, alleged that Prajwal Revanna was involved in rape cases, he said.

He said that the BJP leaders now have to clarify why the Prime Minister had praised the accused and sought votes for him in a rally. “Why is the Central government not cooperating in the search for Prajwal Revanna despite the SIT, constituted by the Karnataka government, writing about this to the CBI?” Mr. Surjewala asked.

He said that the State government has requested the Centre to urge Interpol to issue a blue corner notice. “The Centre should clarify about whose responsibility is it to bring back an accused who fled the country after committing such a serious offence,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.