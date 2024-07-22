State govt to issue guidelines after farmer was denied entry into mall for wearing panche

The State government would come out with a set of guidelines barring malls and other commercial establishments from denying entry to persons wearing traditional attire such as panche/dhoti, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar informed the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

June 16 incident

Mr. Shivakumar, who is also holds the Bengaluru City Development portfolio, made the statement following the June 16 incident wherein a 70-year-old farmer Fakeerappa from Haveri, who went to GT Mall here with his son to watch a movie at the multiplex, being denied entry owing to his attire — he was wearing a panche and a white shirt.

On July 18, the government ordered closure of the mall for seven days in the light of the incident and also because of tax dues.

Part of culture

The incident drew strong condemnation from members cutting across party lines in the Legislative Assembly. Responding to this, Mr. Shivakumar said: “We have decided to issue guidelines to all malls, whether a big place or a small place. Panche is a part of our culture and should be respected. We will ensure such incidents don’t recur in the State.”

Mr. Shivakumar further said: “We have issued a notice to this mall. There were also property tax dues of nearly ₹2 crore. They have tendered an apology. They have issued a cheque towards tax dues. So, we have allowed them to open now.”

List clothes

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok welcomed the government’s decision and urged the government to list the type of clothes/garments worn by rural people that could not be shown disrespect as part of the condition.

JD(S) Floor Leader C.B. Suresh Babu asked the government to bring social clubs, some of which do not allow people wearing sandals or dhoti on their premises, also under the proposed new rule.

