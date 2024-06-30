State govt. to implement Seventh Pay Commission recommendations shortly

Reiterating his government’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of its employees, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has said that the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations will be implemented shortly.

“Implementing the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations is a major demand of the government employees. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will shortly take a positive decision. Our government will do everything for the development and welfare of government employees,” Dr. Patil said, after inaugurating a general body meeting of the district unit of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association at S.M. Pandit Ranga Mandir in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Underlining the undeniable role of government employees in implementing government policies and welfare programmes, Dr. Patil said that the benefits of various schemes can only reach the last beneficiary when the government employees carry out their duties without fail.

“We, in the Legislature, can formulate the policies and announce the welfare programmes and development projects. However, their effective implementation largely depends upon the bureaucratic machinery that operates from top to bottom,” he said.

“There are some reports that vested interests threaten some honest officers. The honest and committed officers should not be afraid of such threats and blackmail as our government is with them. Transparent and pro-people governance is our objective and the government employees are the key stakeholders in its attainment,” Dr. Patil said.

Meeting

Hailing the Special Status accorded to Kalyana Karnataka under Article 371(J) of the Constitution as a beacon of development of the region, Dr. Patil said that the candidates from the area are getting reservation benefit in employment and education, apart from a large amount of special grants for the development of the region.

“There are some issues in properly implementing the Special Status, especially in the reservation offered to the region’s candidates in promotion. The Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge will meet on July 4 and discuss them,” Dr. Patil said and added that his government will take steps to fill all the vacant posts in the various government departments across the State.

Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum called upon students to use the opportunities created by the advancement of science and technologies to create a better future for themselves and society.

“The rapid technological advancement has opened the floodgates of opportunities. You need to make good use of them. Your parents work hard to give you a better education. You must ensure that their hard work does not go to waste. You must study well and get good positions to serve the country,” she said.

Additional Commissioner of School Education (Kalaburagi Division) Akash S. recalled how his parents and teachers encouraged him to work hard and become an Indian Administrative Officer.

“My father was a Group D worker in a Central government department. His duty was to open the chambers of senior officers and attend to their requirements in office. I wanted to sit in such a chamber as a senior officer. My teacher Shambavi who was teaching Science sowed the seed of my dream of becoming an IAS officer. Due to my parents hard work and the encouragement of my teacher, I am standing before you as an IAS officer,” the officer said, to motivate the young students.

State president of Government Employees Association C.S. Shadakshari appealed to the government to implement the Seventh Pay Commission for the benefit of 5.20 lakh government employees who are working hard to implement government programmes.

Government Employees representatives Ramesh Sanga, Raju Leganti, Srinivas, N. Malatesh, B.D. Dinesh, Siddaramanna, Mahipal Reddy, Mahesh Hugar, Suryakanth Kadam, Mallinath Guded, Abdul Azim, Chandrakanth Yeri, Babu Mourya, Umadevi, Siddalingaiah Mathapathi, Hanamantharaya Golasar, Satish Sajjan and others were present.

Meritorious children of government employees who scored more than 90% marks in SSLC and PU examinations were felicitated with ₹1,000 in cash and a citation.