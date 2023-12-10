State govt. to explore the possibilities of increasing remuneration for Sanjeevini workers

December 10, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In response to demands put forward by workers associated with Sanjeevini – Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Mission, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has said that his government will, after discussing it with officials concerned, take appropriate steps to increase remuneration, issue identity cards, provide mobiles phones to Sanjeevini workers.

Addressing a conference of Sanjeevini workers and beneficiaries at S.M. Pundit Rangamandir in Kalaburagi on Sunday, the Minister said that he will explore the possibilities of the State government increasing remuneration for Sanjeevini workers.

“At present, the Union and State governments are sharing remuneration for Sanjeevini workers at 60:40 ratio. We will see if the State government can increase remuneration on its own. The government too has its limitations. Sanjeevini workers have discharged their duties and it is our responsibility to respond to their concerns positively. Their representatives may put forward their list of demands and we will look into them seriously. We will discuss it with the officials concerned and make every effort to meet the demands,” he said.

Appreciating the work being carried out by Sanjeevini workers in sensitizing the vast rural population on vital issues and helping the government understand the dynamics at the grassroots level, Mr. Patil said that his government will put up a mechanism in place to make payments directly to the bank accounts of Sanjeevini workers.

Identity cards

Honorary consultant of Sanjeevini Workers Association K. Neela said that the workers did not have identity cards, appointment orders or anything with which they can ascertain their identity before the people when they go for surveys and other work in rural areas.

“As much as 90% of Sanjeevini workers are working in rural areas. They are instrumental in taking the benefits of various welfare schemes to the doorsteps of the intended beneficiaries. Unfortunately, the government is not treating the workers deservingly. It is paying as meagre amount of ₹2,000 or ₹3,000 a month as remuneration. The remuneration is not on par with the work these workers are doing,” she said.

The demands of Sanjeevini workers include issuing appointment orders, payment of pending remuneration, paying additional allowance of ₹500 a day for survey and census work, providing an office with furniture and toilet in each gram panchayat, giving them State government workers status, providing free housing plots, providing ₹5,000 a month to representatives of self-help groups and providing mobile phones, Provident Fund and ESI facilities.

Janawadi Mahila Sanghatan leader Meenakshi Bali, activists Shantha Ghanti, Nandadevi Mangodi, Chandrakala Madyala, Irfana, Annapurna, Jagadevi, Shivalila Kalagi and others were present.

