State govt. to consider introducing forensic science in legal education

The State government will consider introducing subjects like forensic science in legal education, Law Minister H.K. Patil said on Friday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 32nd Annual State Conference of the Karnataka Medico-Legal Society (KAMLS) organized by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, JN Medical University, at KLE Society in Belagavi.

“Subjects like forensics and toxicology are becoming increasingly important in the administration of criminal justice. They are essential to providing conclusive proof by preparing significant documents and evidence to enable courts to determine the truth,” he said.

He said that their importance cannot be minimized in cases of unnatural death, murders, poisoning, drug use, suicide and other such offences.

“We will not only consider introducing forensic science and toxicology in law colleges but also extend all support and cooperation to colleges and institutions. We can also see that research in the field of forensics and toxicology are few. Serious research should be increased as it can help speedy justice delivery. Medical experts are adept at collecting sensitive evidence unseen by investigating officers. We need to support them,” the Minister said.

The Minister also said that a significant number of criminal cases is not being dealt in a professional manner. It seems they are being seen as commercial deals. Some lawyers have become adept in confusing witnesses. But then, this trend is reducing as the levels of legal awareness are increasing among the common public, he said.

“We should realise that ensuring justice in criminal cases will act as a deterrent and reduce the occurrence of serious offences. It is our responsibility to see that prosecutors present proper material and human witnesses before courts. This has become easy due to the increased use of technological tools for evidence collection,” Mr. Patil said.

KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore said that the number of trained doctors in areas like forensic sciences and toxicology has increased significantly making it easy for carrying out procedures like post-mortem.

“That is because training is free and students get stipend. But it was very difficult to find such professionals in the 1980s,” he said. He suggested that the government provide proper training to those who maintain law and order and carry out criminal investigation.

KAHER Vice-Chancellor Nithin Gangane, principal N.S. Mahantshetty, event organizer Ravindra Honnungara Vinaya Bannur, Avinash Kavi and others were present.

