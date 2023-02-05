State govt. to conduct probe into allegations of irregularities in BUDA

February 05, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government will conduct an inquiry into the allegations of irregularities in the Belagavi Urban Development Authority (BUDA).

District in-charge Minister Govind Karjol told The Hindu that the State government has adopted a policy of not allowing any irregularity in any public institution, at any level. “We are taking all such allegations seriously. Each one of them will be seriously investigated,” he said.

The Minister said that the senior officers of the Department of Urban Development will conduct an inquiry in the matter. He did not set a timeline for the probe, though.

He was responding to allegations against BUDA officers were involved in large-scale corruption and that there were irregularities in the allotment of sites to some individuals.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Rajiv Topannanavar and other leaders have filed a complaint with the Lokayukta and have sought a department probe in the matter.

AAP leaders have submitted similar complaints to the Minister and Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil.

Mr. Karjol said that he has also instructed the Deputy Commissioner to conduct an inquiry to see if there is any prima facie basis to maintain the complaints and to see if proper procedures have been followed by the officers in the allotment of sites.

According to the complaint, BUDA held a manual auction of 112 sites at Sahyadri Nagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, Ramtirth Nagar and Devraj Urs Colony in Belagavi on March 18, 2022, in violation of norms. This came about just a day after a similar allotment of 101 sites was made at Ramtirth Nagar, Kumaraswamy Layout and Lakshmi Tekdi areas in Belagavi city.

Mr. Topannavar has accused BUDA of a scam worth crores or rupees. He said that the manual auction was called for without any public notification and the sites were sold at rates far lower than market rates, causing losses to the government. He also said that only a single bidder participated in the auction and the bid was made without depositing any money with the authority.